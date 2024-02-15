Victorias LGU, Keep Filming to create city’s tourism branding

Victorias City Tourism Development and Promotions Office is collaborating with the Keep Filming Production Company and various stakeholders to create the city’s official tourism branding, February 12.

Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez led the focused group discussion together with City Tourism and Promotions Officer Marian Rica Calseña and project partners.

The City Mayor shared his insights and ideas for potential tourism branding for the city.

Various representatives from different accommodation facilities, farm tourism site, and restaurants within Victorias also joined the morning session while the tour guides and tour operators from Negros Occidental attended the afternoon session.

All stakeholders, tour guides and tour operators collectively shared and assessed insights and data on what could possibly be established as the city’s identity in terms of tourism.

Keep Filming is a creative production company based in Manila who created the tourism branding of other Local Government Units such Camiguin, Quezon, and Ilocos Norte.

They had their site visit in the Gawahon Eco Park prior to the meeting on February 11. (PR)