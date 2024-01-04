Victorias LGU kicks of 2024 with turnover of equipment, vehicles

To kickstart the beginning of the new year, the City Government of Victorias turned over various equipment and vehicles to different departments and partner agencies during the regular flag-raising ceremony at the City Public Plaza, Jan. 2.

A brand-new Mobile Gift Shop was turned over to the City Tourism Office to contribute to the promotion of the tourism industry in Victorias and showcase local goods produced by Victoriahanons.

To enhance mobility, response capabilities, and overall operational efficiency for the Victorias Traffic Authority Office and PNP Victorias, a back-to-back multi-purpose vehicle was also turned over.

Two desktop units were turned over to the Bahay Pag-asa to develop essential digital literacy skills for the children and to expand their educational resources and research materials.

Furthermore, Abelardo Remedios Bantug Memorial Hospital (ARBMH) received a total of 34 medical equipment comprised of hospital beds, stretchers, suction apparatus, oxygen concentrators, ECG machines, cautery machine, and electric autoclave machine, among others.

This is to fully operationalize ARBMH, improve diagnostic accuracy, enhance patient care, and advance healthcare services in the city.

In his message, Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez extended his heartfelt New Year greetings and wishes.

Furthermore, Benitez along with Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III and the city councilors led the awarding of the SP Resolutions.

The Taekwondo Eagle Strike Team of Victorias Elementary School was commended for winning medals during the Pintaflores Taekwondo Championship Held in San Carlos City.

Kent Jane Pastrana was also given commendation for being the Most Valuable Player during the Breakdown Basketball Invitations under 25 Women’s Basketball and for being one of the Mythical Five Awardees in the Women’s Division of the UAAP Season 86 Collegiate Basketball Tournament.

Barangay II led by Punong Barangay Richard Julius Sablan was also awarded for being recognized as one of the Best Barangays in Financial Reporting in the Province for 2022.

Punong barangays also joined the first regular flag-raising ceremony of the new year. (PR)