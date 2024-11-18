Victorias LGU, MTRCB ink MOA on ‘Responsableng Panono-od’

The City of Victorias, led by Mayor Javier Miguel “Javi” Benitez, and Movie and Television Regulatory and Classification Board Chairperson Diorella Maria “Lala” Sotto-Antonio, recently signed a memorandum of understanding.

This agreement is part of the agency’s initiative to promote the “Responsableng Panonood Seminar,” which aims to instill values among families and the community regarding media use.

Mayor Benitez and other Victorias City officials welcomed MTRCB Chairperson Sotto-Antonio and her Board during this important event.

The seminar was attended by public school teachers, led by Department of Education Victorias City School Superintendent Portia Mallorca, Ph.D., CESO; barangay officials; department heads and employees of the Victorias Local Government Unit (LGU); Barangay VAW-C Officers; Daycare Parents Officers; PYAP; Women’s Organizations; Parent-Teacher Associations; and members of various sectoral groups.

Mayor Benitez stated that Victorias City is aligned with MTRCB’s vision of fostering informed, compassionate, and enlightened communities, ultimately contributing to a nation of media-literate individuals who can effectively analyze, discern, and engage with various media content.

These efforts coincide with our promotion of Digital Democracy in Victorias, as we aim to revolutionize service delivery, making it more accessible, convenient, and faster for our constituents. Recently, we were awarded the Digital Democracy Champion Award by the Makati Business Club.

In a world dominated by screens and information, we are constantly overwhelmed by a steady stream of content. “Every day, we face countless choices, each promising a different experience. However, every click, every scroll, and every play button represents a choice,” he remarked.

Culture and media significantly influence the values, beliefs, and behaviors of our youth and children. They shape cultural identity, pride, language, literacy, social and emotional development, cognitive growth, and global awareness.

We must encourage one another to be active participants rather than passive consumers. Let’s not only consume media content but also curate our experiences and empower ourselves to distinguish between truth and fiction, fact and fantasy.

As residents of Victorias, let’s cultivate a culture of mindful media consumption and harness the positive power of media.

Today, we are all called to be champions of our communities, guiding our children and family members to become conscious viewers who can critically engage with the media they encounter daily. This preparation is vital for fostering efficient future leaders of our city.

May this seminar empower us to teach our children to be critical thinkers who make informed choices. Let us equip them with the skills to select content that educates, inspires, and uplifts them, shielding them from misinformation and harmful influences.

The future of our city and our nation hinges on the choices we make today. Together, let’s utilize the power of media as a catalyst for meaningful development and progress in our lives and communities.

Every screen is a gateway to a different world. May we choose to enter those that promote empathy, kindness, and understanding.

"Choose wisely and watch responsibly," he concluded.

MTRCB Chairperson Sotto-Antonio expressed her pleasure in welcoming everyone to the “Responsableng Panonood Seminar.” She emphasized that this seminar is a crucial part of their ongoing commitment to promote responsible viewing and to educate and empower Filipino families to select age-appropriate, value-rich content that aligns with their ideals and fosters positive growth.

The core mandate of the MTRCB is to deliver family value-based Filipino films to protect children. In an era where media profoundly influences values, perspectives, and behavior, the role of parents and supervising adults is crucial.

The guidance and support provided in today’s complex media landscape is essential. “As parents and supervising adults, we serve as the first line of protection for children against inappropriate content—be it on television, in films, or across the digital world—that may affect or influence their young minds. Your commitment to guiding them through responsible media choices shapes not only their viewing habits but also their values and understanding of the world,” she remarked.

The seminar will address the critical role parents and supervising adults play in managing their children's media consumption. “Through this seminar, we aim to equip you with practical tools and knowledge needed to create a supportive environment and become responsible guardians of healthy media consumption.”