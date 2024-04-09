Victorias LGU recognizes best employees for February

The City Government of Victorias recognized the best city employees for the month of February during the regular flag-raising ceremony at the City Public Plaza on April 8.

The best employees are chosen every month based on their performance and exemplary service.

Rowena Gulmatico and Reggie Mer Bitar from the City Health Office, Mae Seballos from the City Accounting Office, Jessie Daniel from the Vice Mayor’s Office, and John Borrero from the City Assessor’s Office were recognized as the best employees for February.

Each of them received a certificate and a cash grant.

Moreover, Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III, along with the city councilors, led the awarding of the SP Resolutions.

Victorias City Elementary Athletic Boys and Girls were commended for winning gold medals in various events during the recently held Division Meet.

Ram Joseph Magalonga was also commended for winning first place in the “On-The-Spot Poster and Slogan Making Contest” of the Victorias City Civil Registrar’s Office.

Victorias City, through the leadership of Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, was given the same commendation for being awarded as the best implementer of the PESO Employment Information System in Region VI under the component cities category.

Don Bosco Technical Institute’s Aspirant Volleyball Boys Team was also awarded for being the champion in the NOPSSCEA 43 Volleyball Boys Tournament.

Melvie Gallana was also congratulated for her achievements as the regional winner of the OFW Family of the Year Awards in the land-based category. She also represented Region VI at the National Model OFW Family Awards.

Punong Barangay Ana Mae Claro of Barangay VI-A was recognized as an Icon of Sustainable Tourism (Eco-Tourism) during the 2024 National Women’s Month Celebration and Icon of Sustainable Tourism Awards & Recognition of the Department of Tourism. (PR)