Victorias LGU recognizes exemplary Victoriahanons

Victorias City Government through its Sangguniang Panlungsod recognized outstanding Victoriahanons during the regular flag-raising ceremony at the City Public Plaza on January 8.

Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III and the city councilors spearheaded the awarding of the SP Resolutions.

Geran Jay Quijano and Jexpence Biangan Faicol received commendations for successfully passing the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Teachers and Civil Engineering Licensure Examination, respectively.

Samantha Gelaga was acknowledged for being crowned as the new Mrs. Asia International 2023 World Peace Winner and the recipient of the Mrs. Asia International Best Performance and Best Smile of Asia Awards during the Mrs. Asia International Pageant 2023 held in Bangkok, Thailand.

Additionally, Donnel Placer was honored with a commendation for being recognized as the National Winner of the Readex Picks Award Gawad Teodora Alonso during the 5th National Competition on Story Book Writing 2023 for stories catering to hobby and habit readers, held in Davao City.

Furthermore, Trinidad Samos of the City Health Office and Joy Molina of the City General Services Office were awarded Best Employees for October.

Loyalty Award was also presented to Randy Velasco of the City General Services Office for his service to the Victorias LGU for 20 years. (PR)