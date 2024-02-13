Victorias LGU-run dog shelter adopts 20 impounded dogs from Bacolod

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez shared on Friday, February 9, the successful adoption of 20 impounded dogs from the Bacolod City Dog Pound to the Victorias City Dog Shelter.

Benitez visited the dog pound and transported the rescued dogs to their new shelter in Victorias.

According to the mayor, the said the dog pound has more than 90 dogs in their 100-square-meter place when it can only shelter around 30 to 40 dogs, while the Victorias City Dog Shelter, with its 500-square-meter area, can cater to at least 100 dogs.

The adoption was made possible through the initiative of Benitez, the Bacolod City Veterinary Office, PAWSsion Project, BACH Project PH, and the Victorias City Veterinary Office.

“You can tell they're much happier because they're smiling and wagging their tails. The Victorias government will take care of their needs including rehabilitation and vaccination. And then, they'll be up for adoption. We need your help to sustain these dogs financially or adopt them so they may find a new home,” Benitez said in his Facebook post.

Moreover, the BACH Project PH thanked the mayor for the initiative.

“We are profoundly grateful to Mayor Javi Benitez for opening the Victorias Dog Shelter to the impounded dogs of Bacolod, where they will undergo rehabilitation until they are ready to be adopted into new loving homes,” the group said.

Victorias City Dog Shelter is the first local government unit-owned and operated dog shelter in the province of Negros Occidental and was inaugurated last January 29.*