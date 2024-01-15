Victorias LGU to begin rehab programs for parolees

The City Government of Victorias sealed a partnership with the Department of Justice Parole and Probation Administration (DOJ-PPA) to implement various rehabilitation programs for the 148 parolees and probationers in Victorias, January 12.

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez signed the memorandum of understanding with DOJ-PPA Administrator Atty. Bienvenido Benitez Jr., Third District Rep. Jose Franciso Benitez, Schools Division Superintendent Dr. Portia Mallorca, DOJ-PPA Region VI Chief Probation Parole Officer (CPPO) Grace Tomaro, and Chief Probation and Parole Officer Annie Abellar of Victorias and Silay.

The MOU is a joint partnership with the DOJ-PPA, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Victorias City Schools Division Office, and the Office of the Congressional Representative of the Third District of Negros Occidental.

Through the partnership, the 145 parolees and probationers will avail of various reintegration programs for livelihood, entrepreneurship, capability building, among others.

The LGU will also converge with its partner agencies for community organization, monitoring, and evaluation.

Hence, the partnership aims to accelerate sustainable economic development in the city and promote peace and social justice, “We redeem lives and give them a second chance,” Atty. Benitez said during the program.

The DOJ-PPA Administrator also answered various queries of the parolees and probationers.

Mayor Javi further emphasized the vision of DOJ-PPA and shared the importance of education, capacity building, and reintegration of offenders into the community.

“Everybody gets the second chance that everybody deserves,” Cong. Kiko Benitez said as he congratulated the program beneficiaries and partners.

Moreover, Dr. Mallorca expressed the commitment of the Victorias City Schools Division Office to delivering quality, accessible, and relevant education for all and shared that the DOJ-PPA has the support of the SDO for their programs.

Supervising TESDA Provincial Specialist Ernesto Duremdes presented several programs of TESDA including various livelihood courses which the parolees and probationers can avail. (PR)