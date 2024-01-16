Victorias LGU to upgrade BOSS with SGLG-IF

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez revealed the Php 2.3 million Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) incentive fund received by the LGU will be utilized for the upgrading of the software and hardware at the city’s Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS), January 15.

The sudden downpour of rain during the regular flag-raising ceremony did not outshine the good news relayed by the City Mayor in his message.

As revealed by Mayor Javi, the LGU will allocate the SGLG incentive fund to enhance the BOSS managed by the Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO).

He expressed his gratitude to Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III for accepting the said incentive award in his stead.

The City Mayor also shared his recent meeting with Manny Pangilinan who verbally committed to providing valuable assistance in Victorias City.

He congratulated the newly elected President of the Liga ng mga Barangay sa Pilipinas - Negros Occidental Chapter, Hon. Richard Julius Sablan.

Consequently, he recognized Punong Barangay Eric Alcobilla of Barangay XIII, who will assume the position of the Liga ng mga Barangay President in Victorias City.

P/MAJ John Salvador Bell, the new 605th Company Commander assigned in Victorias City was also recognized by the Mayor.

As part of their New Year’s Call, Mayor Javi will give them a DJI MAVIC Enterprise drone equipped with infrared and thermal capacity to be utilized for their daily operations.

During the ceremony, three motorcycles were turned over to the City Veterinary Office to strengthen the implementation of the Animal Health and Welfare Program, respond promptly to community veterinary-related concerns, and expedite the operation and services of the City Veterinary Hospital.

Moreover, commendations were given to Dennis Acuña and Christian Rey Babor for passing the recent Civil Service Examination.

The Victorias City Assessor’s Office headed by Caroline Joy Pido received recognition for being ranked third among the 16 cities in Region VI.

The Office of the Civil Registrar was also commended for achieving notable recognition in the 2023 Awards of the Philippine Statistics Authority - Negros Occidental Provincial Statistics Office for its laudable efforts in civil registry.

Another resolution was given to the Victorias Environment and Natural Resources Office for receiving the 2023 Abanse Negrense Good Environmental Governance Award.

The Victorias City Treasurer’s Office was also awarded for being in the Top 3 among the 16 cities in Region VI, after garnering a Real Property Tax Year-on-Year Growth Rate of 39%.

A resolution commending and congratulating the leadership of Mayor Javi was also presented for making Victorias the first and only component city in the Visayas to bag the 2023 GCASH Digital Excellence Awards.

Geicel Salaya was recognized for their Top 3 placement in the December 2023 Chemical Technician’s Licensure Examination.

Randy Pedroso of the City Veterinary Office received a commendation for being a Young Leaders of Tomorrow and Livestock Community Steward Awardee.

The Greywolves Football Team of Don Bosco Technical Institute was also awarded for being the champion during the NOPSSCEA 43 Football games.

Furthermore, the Best Employee for November was given to Kooke Joan Dueñas of the City Health Office and Josephine Apolinario of the City Human Settlement and Urban Development Office. (PR)