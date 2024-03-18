Victorias LGU’s ‘Balay Silangan’ inaugurated

Balay Silangan in Barangay XIII, Victorias City, the 73rd reformation center in Region VI was finally inaugurated, March 14.

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez led the ceremonial ribbon-cutting, unveiling of marker, program launching, and the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement with the guest of honor, Secretary of the Interior and Local Government Atty. Benjamin “Benhur” Abalos Jr.

They were joined by Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency PDEA Region VI Assistant Regional Director Marjorie Ballesteros.

In support of the steadfast campaign of the national government against illegal drugs, the City Mayor shared the efforts of the LGU in achieving a drug-free city and assured the beneficiaries of the invaluable chance of community reintegration.

“May this Balay Silangan become more than a shelter for the beneficiaries, but a home where they can receive the gift of a second chance at life”, he said.

Balay Silangan is a community-based reformation program initiated by the Dangerous Drugs Board (DDB) in the Philippines and the center shall provide holistic support, including counseling, skills training, and livelihood programs to facilitate the successful reintegration of former drug dependents into society.

Assistant Secretary for Community Participation Asec Elizabeth Lopez-De Leon and Bureau of Local Government Supervision Director Debie Torres, CESO IV, along with the national government agency heads from PDEA, BJMP, PNP, DepEd, DOH, DSWD, DTI, and TESDA, city and barangay officials, city anti-drug abuse council members, department heads and employees, and stakeholders.

Parish Priest of Our Lady of Victory, Rev. Fr. Noli Blancaflor, led the blessing of the building. *