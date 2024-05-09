Victorias Milling Company @ 105

The Victorias Milling Company (VMC) celebrated its 105th anniversary on May 7, affirming its commitment to embrace technology, trends, and innovation to sustain its growth in the sugar industry.

VMC is touted as the largest sugar milling and refinery in Southeast Asia, and it started as a sugar mill and refinery in Victorias City, Negros Occidental in 1919.

Over the years, VMC has faced numerous challenges and diversified into food, power generation, bioethanol, and other areas.

VMC President, Linley Retirado, thanked the employees and partners who have contributed to the company's success over the years.

He also reflected on the journey that brought the company to this moment, including the challenges during the rehabilitation era.

VMC Chairman, Wilson Young, praised the workers, planters, partners, and local government units for their support in the company's achievements.

Negros Occidental Governor, Eugenio Jose Lacson, applauded VMC's continued success and thanked the company for being a vital partner in the province's sustainable development vision.

He described VMC as an enduring symbol of Negros Occidental's economy, history, and development, and more than just a company, an icon embodying the province's trials and triumphs as the sugar bowl of the country.

The VMC celebration began with a Thanksgiving Mass at the iconic St. Joseph the Workers Church in the VMC compound, followed by lunch and games for employees, and an anniversary dinner at the Nature's Village Resort in Talisay, Negros Occidental, attended by local government officials, planters, suppliers, and other partners.