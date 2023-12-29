Victorias Nutrition committee awards barangays with best veggie patch

The Victorias City Nutrition Committee (CNC) awarded the winners of this year’s "Utanon sa Barangay kag Ugsaran” Contest last December 19.

In the community category, the winners were Barangay XX (first prize), Barangay XII (second prize), and Barangay VIII (third prize).

Barangay VI-A emerged as the first prize winner in the barangay category, with Barangays XVI and XII securing second and third prizes, respectively.

Through the dedicated efforts of Barangay Nutrition Scholars and Barangay Health Workers led by CNC City Nutrition Action Officer Gina Heria with members, Jerrybert Constantino, Mayshel Ishikwa, and Edelyn Anala, the activity participated by the different barangays in Victorias turned out a success.

The program aims to ensure the food security of Victoriahanon families in the community by addressing micronutrient deficiencies through community and backyard gardening.

Contest judges were Jerson Biantan, Ann Rose Gicana, and Ma. Therese Albacite.

The dates of judging were October 17, November 9, and December 6. (PR)