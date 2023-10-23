Victorias opens online disbursement

The mobile payments service, GCash, is back in Victorias City to embark on another partnership with the City Government of Victorias for Funds Disbursement Service (FDS), October 19.

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez led the ceremonial signing of the contract between the city government and GCash which benchmarked another digital innovation.

This partnership allows the city government to employ online disbursement of financial assistance and allowances to the GCash accounts of the clients.

In his message, the City Mayor emphasized that the new service is for the convenience of every Victoriahanon and the efficiency of the service offered by the LGU.

The FDS is a valuable addition to the ongoing digital innovations in payment services in the city, further pioneering online and contactless government transactions.

GCash was represented by its Head of Public Sector and Partnerships, Cathlyn Dolor Pavia, and Senior Accounting Manager Kim Marie Infante.

Furthermore, City Treasurer Maria Rosielyn Gustilo also signed the contract as a witness to the partnership.

Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III graced the ceremony along with Councilors Audie Malaga, Warlito Undar, Derek Palanca, Deilen Hofileña, and Hermie Millan.

City Administrator Atty. Lindolf De Castro, department heads, and city employees were also in attendance during the event to show their support for the newly forged partnership. (PR)