Victorias partners with Capiz State U for veterinary internship

The City Government of Victorias through its City Veterinary Office is partnering with the Capiz State University (CapSU) College of Veterinary Medicine for a six-week on-the-job training, Jan. 16.

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez signed the memorandum of agreement with the CapSU Satellite College Director Marie Jean Penson and sealed the LGU’s first-ever academic partnership outside the Province of Negros Occidental.

A total of nine student trainees from CapSU will undergo a six-week on-the-job training and conduct practicum exposure at the City Veterinary Hospital.

The ceremonial signing was witnessed by the City Veterinarian and Host Training Establishment Representative, Dr. John Michael Cabuguason, and CapSU College of Veterinary Medicine Program Chair Dr. Leah Ingalla.

Board Member Richard Julius Sablan, SP Committee Chair on Education Councilor Derek Palanca, Councilor Hermie Millan, and Councilor Dino Acuña also joined the program, along with CapSU Campus Registrar Lavilla Labanza, Chief of Staff to the City Mayor and Culture and Ethics Officer Dr. Joselito Diaz.

This partnership is granted through Resolution No. 2024-815. (PR)