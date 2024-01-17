Victorias partners with STI-WNU for customer service training

Victorias City partnered with STI West Negros University’s (STI-WNU) College of Hospitality and Tourism Management for the conduct of customer service training for the public sector with 56 city frontliners at the Victorias City Resort Restobar, January 12.

College of Hospitality and Tourism Management Dean Genevieve Tan spearheaded the training which is aimed to enhance the work performance of the city's frontliners and improve their efficiency in dealing with clients in need of their assistance and services.

The speakers were OIC City Human Resource Management Office Ana Liza Fuentes, STI WNU Head of External Affairs and Linkages Dr. Yasmin Dormido, and Customer Service Trainer and faculty member, Mary Grace Gonzales.

The training covered various relevant topics, including the vision and mission of service standards, effective communication and interpersonal skills, and insights into professional development and customer service skills.

SP Committee Chair on Human Resource Councilor Warlito Undar and Chief of Staff to the City Mayor and Culture and Ethics Officer, Dr. Joselito Diaz graced the program and shared their message of support for the initiative. (PR)