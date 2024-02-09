Victorias police, traffic enforcers tested negative for drugs

A total of 82 Victorias City Police Station personnel and 45 traffic enforcers tested negative for illegal drugs.

They underwent the drug tests on January 17 and February 8.

The first drug test was administered by Negros Occidental Crime Laboratory Office while Victorias City Health Office conducted the latest drug test.

As all personnel tested negative for drugs, this reflects the commitment and dedication of both the Victorias police and the local government under the leadership of Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez to promote a drug-free city and maintain integrity and public trust.*