Victorias prepares 126 SHS, college students for work immersion, intership

Victorias City Human Resource Management Office (HRMO) organized the work immersion and on-the-job training orientation for college and Senior High School (SHS) students participating in the city’s Work Immersion Program from April to May.

A total of 126 students from various institutions such as the University of St. La Salle, VMA Global College, Colegio de Sta. Ana de Victorias, Central Philippines State University - Victorias Campus, Don Bosco Technical Institute, and Victorias National High School participated in the orientation.

City HRMO Ana Liza Fuentes, along with department heads and representatives from various sectors of Victorias LGU spearheaded dynamic sessions that equipped the participants with essential knowledge and skills vital for their academic and professional growth.

The program, strategically scheduled during the second semester of the academic year, serves as a valuable opportunity for students to immerse themselves in a governmental environment, fostering a deeper understanding of public service principles and practices. (PR)