Victorias, SCCI sign JVA for mized-use integrated infrastructure

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez signed the Sidlak Village Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) with Scheirman Construction Consolidated Incorporated (SCCI) for the financing, design, construction, and development of a mixed-used integrated infrastructure for housing and sustainable community in Victorias, Nov. 14.

SCCI Director and Chief Strategy Office Armando Inabangan Jr., City Administrator Atty. Lindolf de Castro, and SCCI Legal Counsel Atty. Jennifer Ong joined the signing of the JVA.

The JVA is in compliance with the memorandum of agreement signed last February 27 between the City of Victorias, Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development, and Pag-IBIG Fund.

The collaboration with SCCI under the 4PH Program, will oversee the funding, design, construction, and development of Sidlak Village with 1,620 units across a series of 5-storey buildings, spanning 2.5 hectares of the city-owned land in Barangay XIII.

City department heads, partners from SCCI, and program implementers were in attendance during the ceremony.

Sidlak Village marks the inaugural major housing project of the City Human Settlements and Urban Development Office spearheaded by Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez.

This venture serves as the first stride toward a succession of forthcoming housing projects, ensuring equitable access to dignified human settlements for every Victoriahanon.(PR)