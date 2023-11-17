Victorias SK Federation officers take oath

Sangguniang Kabataan Chairperson of Barangay VI-A, Hon. Trisha Mae Majan is the newly elected Victorias City SK Pederasyun President.

Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez administered the oathtaking of the newly-elected Sangguniang Kabataan Panlungsod Pederasyun Officers at the City Resort Nov. 14.

The new set of SK Pederasyun Officers are: President Hon. Trisha Mae Majan (Barangay VI-A), Vice President Hon. Brylin Dorias (Barangay XIX-A), Secretary Hon. Steffi Andrea Panaligan (Barangay XV-A), Treasurer Hon. Thea Divinagracia (Barangay XXI) Auditor Hon. Elamae Asdolo (Barangay XI) P.R.O. Hon. Radi Raze Garaygay (Barangay XV), and Sergeant at Arms Hon. Rensy Epino (Barangay XVIII).

CLGOO Stephanie Almira and City Election Officer IV Atty. Maria Fatima Aspan presented and discussed the legal bases of the SK Federation, Roles and Functions and Elections Process.

Board of Election Supervisors composed of Chairman CLGOO Almira and members, COMELEC Officer Atty. Aspan and SP Secretary Julien Olis, together with the Panel of Observers and Training Management/Secretariat were also present during the activity. (PR)