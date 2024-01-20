Victorias SK undergo empowerment, civic engagement training

A total of 52 secretaries and treasurers of Sangguniang Kabataan in Victorias convened for mandatory training on empowerment and civic engagement at the City Resort Pavilion, January 16.

The training reinforced the SK as a conduit for community development, highlighted the youth's role in nation-building, and promoted youth involvement in public and civic affairs.

The training featured distinguished speakers who covered essential topics pertinent to the roles and responsibilities of SK officials.

Topics included Decentralization and Local Governance, presented by CGLOO Stephanie Almira; SK history and Salient Features discussed by Ricky Lapidante, Jr. RSW; Minutes and Resolution by SP Secretariat Julien Olis; Planning and Budgeting, presented by Teachie Gayotin; and Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards, explained by OIC-City HRMO Ana Liza Fuentes.

SK Federation President and SP Committee Chair on Youth and Sports Development Councilor Trisha Mae Majan joined the training and delivered an inspiring message to the participants.

All participating SK officials received their certificate of compliance, a requirement before assuming office for any Sangguniang Kabataan official whether elected or appointed.

The training was spearheaded by Ricky Lapidante Jr., RSW, the accredited Training Manager and Local Youth Development Officer, in coordination with the DILG-Victorias led by CGLOO Stephanie Almira.

This mandatory training marks a significant step towards fostering responsible and engaged youth leaders, ensuring that they are well-equipped to contribute meaningfully to their communities and the city as a whole. (PR)