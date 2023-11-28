Bacolod

Victorias students get educational aid from councilor

Victorias students get educational aid from councilor
VICTORIAS CIO PHOTO
VICTORIAS CIO PHOTO

In continuous promotion of inclusive education, the Office of Councilor Danilo De Asis Jr. distributed educational assistance to student beneficiaries in Victorias City, last November 21.

A total of Php 200,000 pesos worth of educational assistance was equally divided to 80 Victoriahanon college students.

The releasing of assistance was made possible through the help of the City Treasurer’s Office and with the support of City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez, Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III, and City Administrator Atty. Lindolf De Castro.

Councilor De Asis ensures the sustained prioritization of education through helping well-deserving students. (PR)

Educational aid

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph