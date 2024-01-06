Victorias turns to inclusive research to draft improved food security, nutrition master plan

The City Government of Victorias signed a partnership with AGREA Agricultural Systems International, Inc. to conduct an impact assessment of the existing agricultural programs of the city relevant to food and nutrition security.

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez and AGREA President and CEO Cherrie Atilano signed the memorandum of agreement yesterday, January 5.

As enclosed in the memorandum of agreement, the impact assessment aims to analyze program implementation and outcomes, formulate recommendations to improve programs and develop a strategic plan, implementation roadmap, and policies.

AGREA will facilitate inclusive data gathering and engagement for program beneficiaries, including local farmers and fisherfolk.

The assessment results shall provide valuable insights into enhancing the city’s food and nutrition security projects and rationalizing efforts through a strategic plan and policy roadmap.

Ultimately, this partnership with AGREA targets developing food systems, assisting Victoriahanon farmers and fisherfolk and upholding community nutrition and resilience.

In his message, Mayor Javi emphasized that as the LGU allocated a three times bigger budget for agriculture this year, Victorias needs all the help it can get. Hence, the partnership with AGREA will develop strategies to create a food security and nutrition master plan.

He also mentioned his meeting with the Department of Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr.

The City Mayor shared that Sec. Laurel verbally committed to providing valuable assistance to the agriculture industry in Victorias, including irrigation, farm-to-market roads, fertilizers, and machinery.

Moreover, in her message, AGREA President and CEO Atilano promised to guide the LGU in making its existing natural resources more investable and build Victorias as the center for food security and agri-business.

AGREA Vice President for Business Operations Sonia Castillo and OIC-City Agriculturist Leni Lacuesta were the witnesses of the ceremonial signing.

Vice Mayor Abelardo Bantug III joined the activity together with Councilors Audie Malaga, Hermie Millan, Warlito Undar, Dino Acuña, and Richard Julius Sablan, department heads, and city employees. (PR)