Victorias welcomes little city officials for Boys and Girls’ Week

Rotary Club of Victorias City together with the elected and appointed little city officials and department heads joined the regular flag-raising ceremony in celebration of Boys and Girls Week February 26.

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez welcomed and congratulated the elected and appointed student leaders who will have a week-long immersion in the Victorias LGU.

Benitez advised the city officials and department heads to welcome the students and give them valuable experience throughout their stay in the LGU.

Furthermore, during the pinning ceremony, he described the Boys and Girls Week tradition as a life-changing experience to young aspiring leaders.

“Learning how to lead at a young age is a critical advantage in working your way up in our society. The privilege of seeing how it is done, of listening to the real-life experiences of those who are at the center of it, or of living even for just only a week in a leader’s life is rare and precious,” he shared.

Moreover, in his message, also emphasized the upcoming fire prevention month which is being celebrated in March.

He then gave updates regarding the residential fire that broke out last February 19 at Barangay V, which affected a total of 14 households.

Alongside the various in-kind and in-cash assistance of the LGU, the City Mayor announced that the fire victims would be given a house at Villa Victorias Housing Site.

Mayor Javi extended his gratitude to the BFP, CDRRMO, Alert Volunteer Group, PNP, CSWD, and neighboring cities and municipalities who augmented immediate help and support to the fire victims.

The City Mayor also announced that Mayor Chriselle Lagman of Tabaco, Albay, and Mayor Alfredo Matugas Coro Il of Del Carmen, Siargao will visit Victorias for a benchmarking activity on the city’s partnership with Negrense Volunteers for Change (NVC).

In addition, he congratulated Victorias City Basketball team for winning against Silay City during the Cong. Kiko's Basketball Cup.

He also extended his congratulations to Councilor Danilo De Asis Jr. for being elected as Provincial Executive Council Chairman of the Philippine Guardians Brotherhood, Incorporated.

Furthermore, a ceremonial turnover of financial assistance to Wilma Libo-on amounting to Php 100,000 was conducted. This is to help her family for the hospital bills at the Riverside Medical Hospital.

Mini Sound System for San Antonio Farmers’ Cooperative was also turned over to OIC-City Agriculturist Leni Lacuesta, to address the need for clear and amplified communication within their organization.

CDRRMO Head Rodolfo Retirado also received portable floodlights to bolster emergency response capabilities amid disasters and critical situations in the city.

City officials congratulated Alexia Wynn Divino Gonzales for winning a Gold Medal in the High Jump and a silver medal in the Triple Jump events, and Koby Brent Bensing for successfully winning three Gold Medals in the long jump, high jump, and triple jump Elementary Category during the Division Meet 2024.

Moreover, retirees for the month of February, Elvira Gustilo, Emma Vargas, and Leda Atenero were given recognitions.

Loyalty awardees, Marlon Pequit, Jimmy Sagayno, Reynaldo Gabales, Herna Lee David, Timoteo Tingson Jr., Samson Garzon Jr., Joemarie Gonzales, Emje Judianan, Rene Abellano, Frank Armarda, and Emilie Dema-ala were also recognized. (PR)