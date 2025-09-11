Villa Cristina Estates: The next chapter of Villa Cristina -- Now with an elevated lifestyle

AT VILLA Cristina Estates, community design begins with a simple promise: families should have room to grow, spaces to build the life they envision, and a neighborhood where they truly belong.
Inspired by the charm and family-centered spirit of Villa Cristina Subdivision, this new community takes everything people love about it and carries it forward -- through enhanced amenities, reliable, well-planned infrastructure, and thoughtful planning that puts everyday living at the center.
Grow Room for Every Season of Life
Set in Barangay Madanlog, Victorias City, Villa Cristina Estates spans 10.6 hectares of developable land -- crafted to support growth at every stage.
With 427 saleable lots ranging from 120 square meters to 319 square meters, families can choose a space that fits their needs today and adapts to tomorrow. Streets are planned for walkability and ease of movement; open spaces bring light, air, and nature into the rhythm of daily life.
Here, children find room to play, parents find routines that work, and everyone finds a healthy pace of living.
Build A Better Everyday
Life at Villa Cristina Estates is designed to feel effortless and fulfilling. The clubhouse sets the stage for community gatherings, while the swimming pool turns weekends into moments of escape.
Children can laugh and play at the playground, and neighbors bond over friendly games at the basketball court. Landscaped open spaces invite families to slow down, take a stroll, and enjoy the calm of their surroundings.
With reliable utilities, well-laid-out infrastructure, and secure boundaries, the community offers more than convenience -- it creates the rhythm of a better every day, where routines flow easily and moments of connection naturally unfold.
Belong in a Neighborhood with Heart
Belonging is woven into the everyday fabric of Villa Cristina Estates. Mornings carry a sense of ease as the neighborhood comes to life, afternoons are filled with energy and connection, and evenings settle into the warmth of conversations and quiet moments at home.
The well-loved spirit of Villa Cristina Subdivision continues here -- not replaced, but reimagined. Villa Cristina Estates honors that legacy with a refreshed master plan and a lifestyle shaped for today’s families. It’s a familiar community, growing gracefully into its next chapter.
A Well-Placed Community in Victorias City
Victorias City’s mix of heritage and steady progress makes Villa Cristina Estates a fitting place for families seeking growth, stability, and connection. Thoughtfully planned, the estate offers just the right balance -- a calm home environment with convenient access to everyday essentials.
The Promise in Every Arrival
Here, homeownership is more than a new address -- it’s a step into the life you’ve always envisioned. A place where you can grow with confidence, build lasting memories, and truly belong. Welcome to Villa Cristina Estates -- a new chapter in a story of home and heart.
To learn more about Villa Cristina Estates and other lot-only properties by Active Group in Negros Occidental, visit activegroup.com.ph or call 0968-870-6943. (Sponsored Content)