Villa Cristina Estates: The next chapter of Villa Cristina -- Now with an elevated lifestyle

AT VILLA Cristina Estates, community design begins with a simple promise: families should have room to grow, spaces to build the life they envision, and a neighborhood where they truly belong.

Inspired by the charm and family-centered spirit of Villa Cristina Subdivision, this new community takes everything people love about it and carries it forward -- through enhanced amenities, reliable, well-planned infrastructure, and thoughtful planning that puts everyday living at the center.

Grow Room for Every Season of Life

Set in Barangay Madanlog, Victorias City, Villa Cristina Estates spans 10.6 hectares of developable land -- crafted to support growth at every stage.

With 427 saleable lots ranging from 120 square meters to 319 square meters, families can choose a space that fits their needs today and adapts to tomorrow. Streets are planned for walkability and ease of movement; open spaces bring light, air, and nature into the rhythm of daily life.

Here, children find room to play, parents find routines that work, and everyone finds a healthy pace of living.