Village chiefs urged to intensify campaign vs leptospirosis

The Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution enjoining all the village chiefs in the city in coordination with the City Health Office (CHO) to intensify the campaign against the threat of leptospirosis this rainy season.

The resolution was authored by Councilor Claudio Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council committee on health.

Puentevella said that based on the Department of Health (DOH) data from January 1 to September 2 this year, there have been 3,728 suspected cases reported nationwide, a notable 70 percent increase from the previous year.

He said the World Health Organization defined leptospirosis as both a zoonotic and environmental disease, adding that the bacteria are hosted in animal kidneys for months and even years, and the bacteria are released into the environment by the urine of these animals.

Puentevella noted that the transmission to humans occurs by contact with infected animals or contaminated water.

CHO records showed that from January to October, Bacolod had a total of 80 leptospirosis cases with 14 fatalities.

"There is a need for the City of Bacolod to intensify the campaign and information drive against the health hazard posed by leptospirosis," Puentevella said.

He said Section 15 of Article II of the 1987 Philippine Constitution provides that the State shall protect and promote the right to health of the people and instill health consciousness among them.

He added that the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration announced the start of the monsoon season and entry of moderate to severe rainfall that may cause flooding in certain parts of the Philippines.*