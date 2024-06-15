Village councilman dies in road crash

A councilman of Barangay Banago died after he crashed into an Isuzu Trailer Truck at Purok Nami-Nami, Barangay Banago, Bacolod City at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday, June 13.

Police identified the fatality as Joemarie Maniego, 60, a resident of Purok Riverside, Barangay Banago.

Major Ramil Sarona, head of the Traffic Enforcement Unit, said Friday, June 14, 2024 based on the footage of the closed-circuit television, it showed that Maniego was driving his motorcycle when he bumped into an Isuzu Trailer Truck driven by Rodrigo Ricarder, 59, a resident of Villa Miranda, Barangay. 6-A, Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

Maniego sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Sarona said Maniego, who was traveling from the north direction, tried to overtake but he bumped into the body of the trailer truck, containing bottles, that was traveling towards Bredco Port.

He said Maniego was also wearing a helmet, but due to the strong impact, he did not survive.

He added Ricarder also voluntarily surrendered at Police Station 3 and was released Friday morning after the lapse of the 18-hour reglementary period.

Sarona noted that there's no settlement yet between Ricarder and the family of the victim.

Sarona disclosed that if there's no settlement, they will file reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and damage to property against the driver. (MAP)