Village councilor shot dead in Negros Occidental

A VILLAGE councilor in Murcia, Negros Occidental was shot to death by unidentified assailant in Purok Puncian, Barangay Sta. Rosa, Murcia, on Monday, January 26, 2026.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Joem Malong, Police Regional Office-Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR) Public Information Office chief, said the male victim, a 59-year-old, a councilman of Barangay Sta. Rosa, sustained gunshot wound on his head.

Investigation showed the victim had just alighted from a vehicle when unidentified assailant fired at him using unidentified firearm around 10:25 a.m. and fled.

The victim was brought to a hospital, but he did not survive.

Malong said the Murcia Municipal Police Station was already tasked to conduct a follow-up operation to determine the identity and to arrest the suspect.

She said investigators are still conducting a thorough investigation to determine the motive.

She also asked the cooperation of the public and those who witnessed the incident should report to the nearest police station to solve the killings.

The Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office already formed a special investigation task group to solve the killing of the victim. (MAP)