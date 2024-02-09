Village officials undergo solid waste management training

Some 115 officials from 23 barangays of E. B. Magalona attended a three-day refresher course on Solid Waste Management, in line with Zero Waste Month, at Ciano's Seafood Grill and Bar in the municipality last January 23- 25.

Each barangay sent its punong barangay, 2 council members (kagawad) who chair the Environment and Agriculture/ Fisheries committees, secretary, and SK chairman.

Speakers were Engr. Victor Thomas Ureta of DENR-EMB, Sheila Bautista of PEMO, and Atty. Pierra Fuentespina-Lamayo, head of DILG- E. B. Magalona.

Joining them were Shane Labrador, Vinci Reymundo and Leo Singuay- all of DENR-EMB.

The training was facilitated by MENRO, led by MENRO-designate Jojo Vargas. (PR)