Visayan bloc backs Dy leadership

BACOLOD City Lone District Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said the Visayan Bloc fully supports Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III and his leadership of the House of Representatives, particularly in crafting the national budget.

Benitez, lead convenor of the Visayan Bloc, said the General Appropriations Act is the product of months of deliberation and consultation.

He said under the leadership of Dy, the House pursued reforms to ensure the budget passed in a transparent and fair manner responsive to the needs of the Filipino people.

Aside from prioritizing reforms to restore public trust in the House, Benitez said Dy encouraged members to raise concerns through dialogue within the institution.

"We share his belief that we are stronger as a chamber when we address issues constructively while remaining focused on our mandate to serve our people," Benitez said.

Benitez met with Dr. Edwin Mercado, president and chief executive officer of Philhealth, to discuss healthcare initiatives March 17, 2026.

They discussed the implementation of zero balance billing in public hospitals and the benefits of the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP) to ease the financial burden on patients.

"We will continue working with Philhealth and pushing for programs that make healthcare more accessible, affordable, and responsive to the needs of every Filipino," Benitez said. (MAP)