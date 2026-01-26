Visayas faces frequent power alerts in 2026

THE Visayas region, including Negros Island, could continue to experience frequent yellow alert conditions this year.

Wennie Sancho, president of the Alliance of Concerned Consumers in Electricity and Social Services (Access), said the Visayas power grid is facing increasing pressure in 2026 as electricity demand continues to rise faster than available supply, raising concerns over possible supply instability in the region.

He said the Department of Energy (DOE) earlier warned that higher electricity consumption, combined with delays in the construction of new power plants, could leave Cebu and neighboring Visayas islands vulnerable to power shortages.

“These concerns were echoed by the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP), which placed the Visayas grid under alert status on January 21, 2026,” he added.

Sancho noted that NGCP earlier announced that available power reserves in the region fell to critical levels following the unplanned shutdown of two major coal-fired power plants, pushing the grid to its lowest resource levels.

While NGCP clarified that widespread blackouts are not expected, Sancho said the situation remains alarming.

Sancho said the frequency of these alerts will depend on how quickly electricity demand increases and how soon new power capacity becomes operational.

He added that based on research conducted by Power Watch Negros Advocates, Access believes that the Visayas is facing a tight power supply in 2026 as demand continues to outpace capacity.

Sancho stressed that failure to address the issue could result in a power crisis and higher supply-related charges, which may negatively impact the economy, employment, and the daily lives of consumers.

“As we move deeper into 2026, the Visayas region is confronting a looming energy challenge that could reshape the economic and social landscape of the Negros Island Region,” Sancho said.

He said Western Visayas has been experiencing sustained economic growth following the creation of the Negros Island Region (NIR), further increasing the demand for a stable and reliable power supply.

He added that frequent yellow alerts signal vulnerabilities in the grid that affect both households and businesses.

Thin power reserves, Sancho said, often lead to higher electricity prices in the spot market, increasing operating costs for energy-intensive industries.

He said a reliable and efficient electricity supply is critical to sustaining the economic development of the Negros Island Region.

Access also urged stakeholders to address the projected supply-demand imbalance.

In light of the projections and warnings from the DOE and NGCP, Sancho stressed the need for timely power capacity additions and stronger grid reliability measures to prevent prolonged supply instability in the Visayas. (MAP)