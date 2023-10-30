Viscom activates center to monitor troops securing BSKE

The Visayas Command (Viscom) on Saturday activated the Election Monitoring Center (EMC) to systematize the monitoring and coordination of troops securing the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in central Philippines.

Lt. Gen. Benedict Arevalo, Viscom commander, said the EMC would have a direct line of communication with all the established units on the ground manning the Election Monitoring Action Centers (EMAC) from the regional down to the municipal level.

The center – manned by Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel – is equipped with high-end communications and IT equipment to ensure unhampered communication, especially during Election Day on Monday.

“This will also ensure smooth coordination between and among security forces, and the Comelec (Commission on Elections) to expedite our response in case of any eventualities that may occur during the election,” Arevalo said in a statement.

Prepositioned at the Viscom headquarters at Camp Lapulapu in this capital city, the center will be open 24 hours starting Saturday to allow the military to have real-time information and updates on the situation, especially during the BSKE, he added.

Arevalo said the EMC would also facilitate coordination with the Philippine National Police, the Philippine Coast Guard, and the election body at the regional level.

The center also oversees the deployment of security personnel to the polling centers in the entire Visayas region and monitors other election-related events or incidents, as well as the progress of the electoral process on Oct. 30.

It will also receive and refer to appropriate agencies and AFP units all public complaints against security personnel manning the polling centers.

“We are geared towards ensuring the safety and security of our people and the success of the upcoming electoral process. Hence, all available resources will be utilized to ensure that we will achieve our objective,” he added.

Arevalo assured that Viscom would “remain committed to fulfilling our mandate for the country and its people.” (PNA)