VMC opens art exhibit at Victorias City Hall

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez together with Victorias Milling Company (VMC) President Linley Retirado, and Executive Director of VMC Foundation Anne Tiongco led the opening of the VMC Art Exhibit 2023 at the 2nd Floor Lobby of the Victorias City Hall, Dec. 17.

The exhibit which will run until December 23, features the winners of the recently concluded 8th VMC Interschool Art Contest 2023 themed “My Role in Society" participated by elementary and secondary students in the Province of Negros Occidental.

This is part of VMC and its Foundation’s commitment to promoting the artistic and cultural development of the youth, engaging them in art that impacts positively on their self-esteem, personal, social, emotional development, and behavioral health.

Past winning artworks were also displayed in the lobby. (PR)