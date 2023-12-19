Bacolod

VMC opens art exhibit at Victorias City Hall

ART EXHIBIT. (from left) Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez is flanked by VMC Foundation Executive Director Anne Tiongco and Victorias Milling Company President Linley Retirado during the art exhibit opening at the city hall, Dec. 17
ART EXHIBIT. (from left) Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez is flanked by VMC Foundation Executive Director Anne Tiongco and Victorias Milling Company President Linley Retirado during the art exhibit opening at the city hall, Dec. 17 RONNIE BALDONADO PHOTO
ART EXHIBIT. (from left) Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez is flanked by VMC Foundation Executive Director Anne Tiongco and Victorias Milling Company President Linley Retirado during the art exhibit opening at the city hall, Dec. 17
ART EXHIBIT. (from left) Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez is flanked by VMC Foundation Executive Director Anne Tiongco and Victorias Milling Company President Linley Retirado during the art exhibit opening at the city hall, Dec. 17 RONNIE BALDONADO PHOTO

Victorias City Mayor Javier Miguel Benitez together with Victorias Milling Company (VMC) President Linley Retirado, and Executive Director of VMC Foundation Anne Tiongco led the opening of the VMC Art Exhibit 2023 at the 2nd Floor Lobby of the Victorias City Hall, Dec. 17.

The exhibit which will run until December 23, features the winners of the recently concluded 8th VMC Interschool Art Contest 2023 themed “My Role in Society" participated by elementary and secondary students in the Province of Negros Occidental.

This is part of VMC and its Foundation’s commitment to promoting the artistic and cultural development of the youth, engaging them in art that impacts positively on their self-esteem, personal, social, emotional development, and behavioral health.

Past winning artworks were also displayed in the lobby. (PR)

Victorias Celebrates Youth Art
Negros Occidental Art Blossoms
From Canvas to Community

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
logo
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph