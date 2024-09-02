VMC turns over recycling facility to Manapla village

Victorias Milling Company has turned over the first-ever Materials Recovery Facility (MRF) to Barangay Purisima in Manapla, Negros Occidental.

VMC President Linley Retirado said the MRF was constructed in Brgy. Purisima has long been conceptualized as part of its thrust to help the community and protection of the environment.

This aims to empower the community with economic returns through waste segregation and recycling materials.

“This project also seeks to equip residents of Purisima with the responsibility to segregate their trash from their homes to the facility as this could be a livelihood opportunity for them,” Retirado added.

The MRF is a specialized waste sorting and recycling system that separates recyclable materials from general waste that can then be sold to manufacturers. It can also recycle food waste for composting among others.

2nd District Rep. Alfredo Maranon, III, and Manapla Mayor Manuel Escalante along with VMC officials and local government officials joined the blessing and turnover rites and lauded the company for their continued support to their constituency.

Simultaneously, the officials also inaugurated the renaming of the former Union Bridge to the Distillery Bridge which went through repairs in the same village.

This goes beyond physical restoration and improvement of a vital infrastructure but demonstrates the spirit of unity and progress that defines us Purisimahanons, Retirado said, adding that collaborative efforts that realized this project “demonstrate the resilience and determination that makes our community worth of support and love.”

Purisima Brgy. Captain Marnie Cabuncal said, “renaming Unson Bridge to Distillery Bridge is a symbolic gesture of gratitude and acknowledgment of VMC’s contribution to the welfare and development of our barangay and the residents.”

Fr. Jun Nograles, the parish priest of the St. Michaels Quasi-Parish in Manapla led the blessing of both the bridge and the recycling facility.