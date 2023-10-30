‘VOTE AND RESPECT RESULTS’ | More than 2M Negrenses expected to cast votes for Barangay, SK elections

More than two million Negrense voters will troop on Monday, October 30, to vote for their leaders in the 622 villages in Negros Occidental for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election (BSKE).

Records from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed that Negros Occidental including its capital Bacolod City has 2,014,725 regular voters while youth voters, aged 15-30 years old, are pegged at 660,709 voters.

There are a total of 29,640 candidates for the BSKE, with 1,611 running for village chiefs.

Of the number of those running for punong barangay, 1,239 are men and 372 are women.

In the race for barangay councilor (kagawad), which has 4,634 seats available, there are 15,612 candidates.

Of the figure, 11,097 are men and 4,515 women, Comelec data showed.

There are 1,882 aspirants for the position of SK chairman including 1,117 men and 765 women.

A total of 10,535 people are running for the position of SK kagawad of which 5,616 are men and 4,919 women.

Provincial election supervisor Atty. Ian Lee Ananoria called for prayers for honest, orderly, and peaceful elections.

Earlier, Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson has already put the entire province under Red Alert status for the coming BSKE and Undas in anticipation of any emergencies effective October 28.

In a memorandum dated October 23, Lacson ordered the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council Emergency Operations Center to raise the status of Negros Occidental to red alert effective October 28, 8 a.m. to 8 a.m. of November 3.

Concerned agencies, offices, and City/Municipal Risk Reduction and Management Offices are advised to raise their status to red for the protection of life and properties during emergencies on the said events.

Lacson, in a text message to the media on Saturday, October 28, called on candidates and supporters "to keep this BSKE peaceful and credible."

"Go out and vote and respect the results," the governor said.*