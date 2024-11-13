VP Duterte assures enough budget until December

Vice President Sara Duterte has assured that they have enough budget until December 31, 2024, to continue the operation of its satellite offices in different regions in the country.

Duterte, who visited his satellite office in Bacolod City on Monday, November 11, said that for now, their satellite offices continue to function since they have a budget until December 31.

“After December 31, for now, we cannot answer if our satellite offices will still operate by January 1, 2025, because we haven't seen the final budget yet of the Office of the Vice President (OVP),” she said.

Once the next year’s budget is released, she added that they will know the budget of the OVP and then, they will adjust accordingly.

Currently, the OVP has 10 satellite offices in Bacolod, Cebu, Davao, Dagupan, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), Tacloban, Zamboanga, Bicol Region, Isabela, Cotabato City.

The House Committee on Appropriations earlier recommended a significant reduction on the proposed P2 billion budget of the OVP for fiscal year 2025.

House Appropriations Senior Vice Chair Stella Quimbo earlier said that from the proposed P2,026,357,000 budget allocation for the OVP under the National Expenditures Program (NEP) 2025, it was lowered to P733,198,000.

Of the P1,293,159,000 budget cut, P200 million was supposed to be for supplies, P92.408 million for personnel services for consultants, P947.445 million for financial assistance, P48.306 million for rent or lease expenses, and P5 million for utility expenses.

The OVP’s satellite offices delivered burial assistance, financial/medical assistance, and free bus rides, among others.

If there is a reduction in their proposed budget in 2025, Duterte said the operation of their satellite offices will be affected, but they can adjust.

“I’m used to adjustment when I was a mayor of Davao City because of the limited budget, and we used to spread out the resources to ensure that there will be a project to be implemented,” she said. /MAP