VP Duterte delivers aid to typhoon victims in Negros Island

VICE President Sara Duterte-Carpio distributed food assistance to residents affected by Typhoons Tino and Uwan in the Negros Island Region (NIR) on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

She led relief operations in Himamaylan City, Binalbagan, La Castellana, Moises Padilla, La Carlota City, Bago City, and Bacolod City.

During her visit to Himamaylan National High School, Duterte-Carpio gave a new pair of shoes to a 10-year-old boy who was celebrating his birthday on November 11.

Aside from the 10-year-old boy, the Vice President also pledged to give an iPhone 17 to Barangay 3 Sangguniang Kabataan Chairman Mark Salem, who chose to help his neighbors in a preemptive evacuation instead of celebrating his birthday on November 3.

She also distributed prepaid load cards to at least 1,000 residents in Himamaylan City so they can call or text their family members or rescuers during calamities.

In Binalbagan, the Vice President also pledged to provide GI sheet materials to at least 400 evacuees for the reconstruction of their homes.

Her scheduled visit to Canlaon City was postponed due to impassable roads caused by Typhoon “Tino,” but her office still delivered relief goods to the affected residents in the city.

Aside from relief packs, which included rice, water, and canned goods, the Office of the Vice President also sent a total of 14 funeral wreaths to Bago City, La Carlota City, La Castellana in Negros Occidental, and Canlaon City in Negros Oriental.

Duterte-Carpio expressed gratitude to local officials for assisting affected constituents.

She reminded Negrenses to observe safety measures during calamities, including praying, preparing personal belongings and medicine kits, knowing the location of evacuation centers, and keeping their cellphones and power banks fully charged, among others.

Duterte-Carpio will also be in Cebu City on Wednesday, November 12, for the distribution of relief goods to residents affected by Typhoon “Tino.”

“While we are waiting for the damage assessment from other regions, we are here in Negros and then Cebu because of Typhoon ‘Tino,’” she said. (MAP)