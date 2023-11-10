VP Duterte set to arrive in Negros Occidental

Vice President Sara Duterte will join Antique Governor Rhodora Cadiao on a three-day gift-giving activity to Antiqueño migrant sugarcane workers (sacadas) working in haciendas in Negros Occidental.

This will be from November 15 to 17 in La Carlota City and Isabela.

"I am happy to announce that no less than the Vice President will join me on that date. She will distribute Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) to almost 5,000 Antiqueño sacadas in Negros," Cadiao, in a radio interview, said Thursday, November 9.

The governor said the initiative aligns with Duterte's mandate as co-vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

Antiqueño sacadas, she claimed, are vulnerable to recruitment by the New People's Army.

"Sacada workers are being encouraged to raise arms against the government because they feel they are not well taken care of by the government. We are going to let them know the government is there," said Cadiao.

She added, "the provincial government does not neglect their needs, and we do our best to make them feel that the government takes care of them."

Every year, Cadiao and Capitol executives visit sacadas from Antique who are working in vast sugarcane plantations in Negros to check on their conditions and gave out rice, bread, family food packs, and lechon.*