W. Visayas local beans graded at reg’l coffee quality competition

Western Visayas green coffee beans recently underwent the grading evaluation and assessment process at the Regional Coffee Quality Competition.

This is to ensure the highest standards of quality, only fine graded coffee beans with zero primary defects and no more than five secondary defects will advance to the Cupping Round.

In order to be chosen as representative of the region for the 2024 Philippine Coffee Quality Competition, the beans must achieve a minimum score of 80 points on a 100-point scale during cupping.

The country-wide coffee quality competition will be held on May 6-17.

The local produce were judged by a panel of Q-Graders and cuppers from the Filipino Coffee Institute.

This competition sets the stage for showcasing the finest coffee offerings from the region. (PR)