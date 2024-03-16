W. Visayas on road to recovery from ASF

ILOILO CITY – As Western Visayas gears for recovery from the effects of African swine fever, six local government units (LGUs) in the region have approved applications for zone progression in preparation for sentinelling.

“Zone progression is the first step to change their status from red into pink zone. They have complied with the documents, and we still have seven pending approval by the Bureau of Animal Industry,” Dr. Jonic Natividad, Regulatory Division chief of the Department of Agriculture (DA) in Western Visayas, said Thursday.

The approved applications are from the towns of San Miguel and Sta. Barbara in Iloilo, Buenavista and Jordan in Guimaras, Pulupandan in Negros Occidental, and San Jose, Antique.

Seventy-seven LGUs in the region have recorded ASF cases, according to the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

During sentinelling, the DA will distribute piglets to selected swine farmers.

The DA will choose farmers based on the criteria set by BAI.

Each farmer will be allotted three piglets.

The trial will last for 40 days. Should the animal survive, then it will be at the disposal of the farmer, but when it dies and is diagnosed with ASF, they have to conduct cleaning and disinfection.

“During the sentinelling, DA will take the risk of spending to check whether or not there is the presence of virus,” he added.

Natividad said the piglets for use in the sentinelling already undergo the procurement process, and they are now determining the areas and farmer-beneficiaries.

To qualify, their pig pens must have biosecurity level 1 practices, which means with a fence, foot bath, hand wash, ready slippers or boots exclusive for use inside the pig pen, and will not engage in swill feeding.

Initial preparation of farms will be in April and May, and the release for sentinelling is around June and July this year. (PNA)