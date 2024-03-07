WATER CRISIS | Bacolod identifies 2 water sources to address shortage

The City Government of Bacolod has already identified two locations of water sources to address the water problem in the city, especially this El Niño phenomenon, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Thursday, March 7.

Benitez said they held an emergency meeting Wednesday, March 6, with the Bacolod City Water District (Baciwa)-Primewater along with City Engineer’s Office and Councilor Claudio Puentevella to identify the water sources here.

“So we have identified two water sources in Bocal-Bocal Spring in Barangay Alangilan and the Matab-ang River,” he said.

He added that they are now finalizing the technical studies so they can start the construction.

Benitez noted that the existing water supply of Baciwa-Primewater had decreased by 15 million liters a day (MLD).

“It decreased by almost 12 percent, so we have a water shortage, and because of the El Niño, we expect that it will decrease again, so we have to work double time,” Benitez said.

Last month, Benitez, along with the Baciwa-PrimeWater also held an emergency meeting to discuss the water problem, and it was found out that the city needs at least 20 MLD to address the problem.

Benitez said that they are now processing to apply for water rights in the Matab-ang River, and he will call the National Water Resources Board (NWRB).

He said they will also coordinate with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) for the pipelaying, adding that the two kilometers of pipelaying will be shouldered by the city government.

The mayor noted that this project would cost about P50 million, which will be taken from the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (DRRMO), and it will go through the water network of Baciwa-PrimeWater which can supply the whole area of the city.

Benitez said the Bocal-Bocal Spring water source can deliver at least 12 MLD, while the Matab-ang River can provide at least 20 MLD.

“If we can supply at least 20 MLD, it’s a big help to the people of Bacolod,” he added.

The mayor disclosed that it can act as a permanent water system to address the water shortage in Bacolod.

For his part, Puentevella, chairperson of the City Council committee on health, said Bacolod City is in water crisis, and it’s the immediate action of the mayor to address the problem.

He said they can start the pipelaying anytime in the area of Barangay Alangilan since the materials are now all ready.

“It’s a joint effort of the city government and Baciwa-PrimeWater to provide enough supply of water to the Bacolodnons,” he added.

Puentevella noted that there were several complaints from areas with a lack of water supply.

“They have a meter of Baciwa-PrimeWater but no water supply,” Puentevella said.*