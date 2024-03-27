‘WEAR MASKS’ | PHO warns Negrenses vs whooping cough as outbreak reported in Iloilo, other provinces

Negros Occidental Provincial Health Officer Girlie Pinongan warned the public against pertussis or whooping cough.

This was after a two-month-old baby from a locality in the province was admitted at Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital for suspected pertussis.

Pinongan explained that the laboratory result is still subject to confirmation from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicines.

"We are still waiting for the results," she added

A pertussis outbreak has been declared in Quezon City, Pasig, and Iloilo.

"Watch out if you have a cough because our neighboring provinces have already reported cases of pertussis," Pinongan added.

She also reminded the public, especially those having coughs to wear masks even at home to avoid contaminating the bacteria through droplets.

Whooping cough (pertussis) is a highly contagious respiratory tract infection. In many people, it's marked by a severe hacking cough followed by a high-pitched intake of breath that sounds like "whoop." Before the vaccine was developed, whooping cough was considered a childhood disease.

"Immediately consult the doctor, especially children having cough. Maintain personal hygiene by always washing hands and make sure to have a better and stronger immune system," Pinongan said.

She added that they are catching up on vaccination and immunization for children.

Babies need three shots of DTaP to build up high levels of protection against diphtheria, tetanus, and whooping cough, while young children need two booster shots to maintain that protection through early childhood.*