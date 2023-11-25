Week-long pork, rabbit meat processing training commences

A week-long training on Meat Processing and Butchering for the members of the United Negros Island Rabbit Meat Producers Association (UNIRAMP) and Hotels and Restaurants Association of Negros Occidental (HRANO), was launched today at the Negros Occ. Technology and Livelihood Development Center (TLDC).

Participants will be trained in pork butchering and making sausage and nuggets from rabbit meat, which will be held at the provincial government’s Shared Service Facility.

Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson, together with Processed Meat Expert Nico Kouwen from the Netherlands, PUM Representative Nancy De Leon Pestaño, and Technology and Livelihood Development Center (TLDC) Head Liberty Alarcon, among others, were present at the activity.

The training is part of the joint undertaking of the Province of Negros Occidental through TLDC and PUM Netherlands Senior Experts Program in advancing food security initiatives in Negros Occidental. (PR)