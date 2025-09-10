Wenceslao assumes post as new Nocppo-OIC

COLONEL Dennis Wenceslao assumed his post as the new officer-in-charge of the Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (Nocppo) effective Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

Wenceslao, outgoing chief of the Regional Investigation and Detective Management Division of the Police Regional Office–Negros Island Region (PRO-NIR), replaced Colonel Rainerio de Chavez, who was reassigned to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group in Camp Crame.

Colonel Dennis Esquerra, deputy regional director for administration of PRO-NIR, presided over the turnover of command ceremony at the Nocppo headquarters in Camp Alfredo Montelibano Sr., Barangay Estefania, Bacolod City on Tuesday.

The event was also attended by Governor Eugenio Jose Lacson.

Wenceslao said being chosen as the new provincial director is both an honor and a responsibility that he is committed to fulfilling.

"I recognize that this new role is not just about leadership, but about building stronger bridges of cooperation. Together with our partners in government, private institutions, and especially the community, we can create a culture of peace and security that is both inclusive and sustainable," Wenceslao said.

He added that with collaboration, they can achieve more for the safety and progress of Negros Occidental.

"As I step into this role, my direction will be guided by the 7-Point Focus Agenda of our acting PNP chief, and tailored to our Implementation Plan for Nocppo," Wenceslao said.

De Chavez also expressed gratitude to all the personnel of Nocppo.

For his part, Esquerra urged all personnel of Nocppo to give their full support and cooperation to their new provincial director.

"Remember that leadership transition is not only about the change of command but also about the shared responsibility of sustaining excellence in serving and protecting our people," Esquerra said.

He said they should uphold the ideals of “Bagong Pilipinas” in policing professionalism, reliability, and service orientation to ensure that every Negrense can live in peace and security.

"Congratulations to both our outgoing and incoming provincial directors, and may the Lord guide and bless the Nocppo as it continues to perform its noble duty for God, Country, and People," Esquerra added.

Moreover, Lacson expressed gratitude to De Chavez for his dedication and commitment during his tenure.

"Your leadership has helped strengthen peace and order in our province, guided your officers with discipline and professionalism, and fostered strong collaboration with our local government units and stakeholders. We salute you for your service and the legacy you leave behind," Lacson said.

Lacson also vowed to give his full support to Wenceslao.

"As you start your command, you can be assured that you have the full support of the Provincial Government as well as the communities you are sworn to serve and protect. We trust in your leadership to build upon the foundations laid by your predecessors, and to bring fresh energy, vision, and resolve in the continuing fight against criminality, illegal drugs, and threats to public safety," Lacson said.

As governor, he said he understands that the work of maintaining peace and order is never easy.

"But with the Philippine National Police and the Provincial Government working hand in hand, I am confident that we will be able to achieve more for the safety and well-being of every Negrense," he added. (MAP)