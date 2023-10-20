‘WE’RE DOING EVERYTHING’ | Army to ensure polls won’t be disrupted by rebels in Negros

The Philippine Army has vowed to ensure a peaceful and orderly Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in Negros Occidental in the wake of the recent clashes between government troops and communist rebels in the hinterland villages.

Brig. Gen. Orlando Edralin, commander of the 303rd Infantry Brigade, said on Thursday he does not consider the presence of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) a “big problem” with the military collaborating with other government security forces and concerned agencies.

“We are doing everything; we are coordinating at the highest level. We continue to conduct focused military operations to ensure they cannot conduct any atrocities during the elections,” Edralin said in an interview.

The Army official attended the final meeting of the Provincial Joint Security Coordinating Center, together with Col. Leo Pamittan, director of Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office, and Provincial Election Supervisor Ian Lee Ananoria at Negros Residences here, which coincided with the start of the campaign period.

On Tuesday, troops of the 79th Infantry Battalion conducted security operations in the remote Barangay Canlusong in E.B. Magalona town, leading to the death of two CPP-NPA rebels from the dismantled Northern Negros Front attempting to regain their influence in the now insurgency-cleared village.

Data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec) showed election areas of concern in Negros Occidental remain at 51.

Among these are three barangays placed under the red category, or grave areas of concern, including Minapasuk in Calatrava town in the north and Barangays Quintin Remo and Macagahay in Moises Padilla town in central Negros, which all have monitored presence of the CPP-NPA.

Some 45 barangays are under the orange category, or immediate areas of concern, while three villages are in the yellow category, or areas of concern.

The 511 other barangays in Negros Occidental, including this capital city, are under the green category or have no threats. (PNA)