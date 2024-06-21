When love can wait

Love is patient and kind; love does not envy or boast; it is not arrogant or rude. It does not insist on its own way; it is not irritable or resentful; it does not rejoice at wrongdoing, but rejoices with the truth.(Corinthians 13:4–8a).

This is a fitting Bible verse about the love shared and celebrated by newly wedded couple Rodney "Jhayr" Lagunday Basto, Jr. and Klyza Maybelle Berlos-Basto who exchanged marriage vows at the Shrine of Our Lady of Perpetual Help (Redemptorist Church) in Bacolod City on June 15, 2024.

After eight years of being in love, they believed that their union was blessed by God and their respective families.

The couple's long journey together was marked by respect, trust, understanding, and selflessness, as both have patiently waited for the right time to commit to each other.

Throughout their eight-year relationship, Jhayr showed his unconditional love and support to Klyza as she balanced her role as a Barangay Kagawad of Barangay Taculing, her law studies at the University of Negros Occidental Recoletos - Bacolod, and her responsibilities in her family's food business.

During these years, they faced challenges that tested their love, but they remained committed to each other.

At the wedding ceremony, Klyza expressed her gratitude to Jhayr for his love and perseverance, while Jhayr promised to love and care for Klyza and their future children.

As they exchanged their vows, they were emotional, reflecting on their journey together and looking forward to their future as a married couple.

The celebration of their love and marriage was a joyful and meaningful experience for both Jhayr and Klyza.

The couple thanked God for giving them a love story that was worth living.

They also thanked their parents for their blessing and guidance in their union.

And to all their relatives and friends who celebrated with them, they extended their gratitude.