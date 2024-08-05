When the World Met Miss Probinsyana holds its Premiere Screening in Bacolod

Actress Rhian Ramos and actor Lance Raymundo with Ms. M2ARJE and her band came to Bacolod City on Saturday, August 3, 2024, for the premiere film screening of a true-to-life movie dubbed “When the World Met Miss Probinsyana.”

Fans of both movie personalities flocked to the Ayala Mall Capitol Central for a Meet and Greet and a little entertainment with fans before the film screening set at the Ayala cinemas on that day.

Rhian, Lance, and M2ARJE, during a press conference, shared their journey when they filmed the said movie.

Rhian said that even though she grew up in Manila, she was able to portray well the story of Ms. M2ARJE who struggled with mental health issues.

She accepted the project because she wanted to impart some learnings about the experience of Ms. M2ARJE.

This one is extra special and she wanted to give her best because this is a true-to-life story.

“I wanted to honor her with that and also her life to be an inspiration to the young people,” she said.

Ms. M2ARJE said this film tackles a very important narrative. It is not often spoken about especially when it comes to mental health.

It is an advocacy film that tackles women's empowerment and also the opportunities that are not always available in the global communities that many people are not aware of.

“I want to stress the importance of awareness and through storytelling, we can communicate these things that are happening within the Probinsya,” she said.

She felt grateful for how the film was professionally done. She was not expecting anything this big. I was just comfortable that somehow my story would be told. But Ms. Rhian did the portrayal very well.

She said to those who are suffering from mental health issues, “You are not alone. I was also in denial of the things that I have been struggling with myself where the symptoms were slowly progressing.

It would not be as manifesting as it would look like. It is constantly a battle of not knowing what you are going through.

To those who think that something is wrong with you, that is valid. Please seek help. There’s always someone willing to listen. This is an elephant in the room and it should be talked about.

We know that many people are not comfortable sharing their struggles for resilience. You are expected to be strong in battling your struggles every day because we are independent women. But it is nice also to know that

someone is willing to care for us as well.”

Furthermore, Lance played the role of the Psychiatrist of Ms. M2ARJE who played a bigger role in making the life of his patient, bright and sunny and the happy person that she is now.

The movie will be shown starting August 7, 2024, in Philippine cinemas.