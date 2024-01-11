Who will be crowned Miss Sinulog Sa Kabankalan 2024? 

Twelve beauties are vying for the crown in the 2024 edition of MIss Sinulog sa Kabankalan.

The City of Kabankalan will stage the 48th Sinulog Festival on January 12-21, 2024 with a theme: “Sa Padayon nga Mapinasalamaton, Senior Santo Niño kami imo Hugpunon.”

The opening will start with a Novena mass and Sadsad and Procession of Señor Santo Niño images with devotees to be by Mayor Benjie Miranda and other city officials.

The Search for Miss Sinulog sa Kabankalan 2024 pageant is a prestigious and exciting event which will showcase the exceptional beauty, grace, talent, and wit of twelve lovely candidates.

The stakes are high, and the anticipation is palpable.

The winner of this title will not only be crowned as the epitome of beauty but will also become an ambassador for Kabankalan, representing its rich culture, heritage, and values to the world.

So mark your calendars on the following dates: January 13 (Saturday), 6:00 PM at the public plaza for the talent night, January 16 (Tuesday), 4:00 PM at the city mall for the Corporate Award and January 18 (Thursday), 7:00 PM at the K-Center for the Coronation Night.*