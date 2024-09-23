Why English Matters: As a Medium of Instruction for Students

The medium of instruction has a great deal of significance in education. English is the medium of instruction that opens up opportunities for the wealth of knowledge of the world and increases resources available to the learners, such as textbooks, research papers, and online content.

Since English is spoken by most people in every part of the world, acquiring knowledge in English would enable learners to converse with their fellow human beings from diverse cultural backgrounds.

The use of English in classrooms also enriches critical thinking and problem-solving skills. Students learning through the medium of English are better equipped for higher education, and careers in companies from different countries.

English as a medium of instruction also allows inclusiveness: it keeps students of different linguistic backgrounds in one class and makes an academic environment more diverse and culturally arousing. This helps them build respect and empathy towards each and every culture and perspective.

English as a medium of instruction brings to the students the most important and relevant field in preparing them for global communication, career opportunities, and cultural understanding. It serves as a tool to empower them to succeed in this competitive, globalized world.

I am Elamae S. Sabla-on, proud to be an English teacher at LJNHS for over a decade.