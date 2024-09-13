Will you still be passionate about it if you’re not good at it?

Passion and skill often seem intricately linked, with the assumption that we are most passionate about the things we excel at. Yet, what happens when these two diverge? Can passion endure in the absence of talent, or is passion itself defined by the ability to succeed?

Passion is, at its essence, a force. It is the desire to engage in an activity not because of external rewards but because of an inner drive that fuels our pursuit. However, society tends to measure success through visible achievements, reinforcing the notion that passion must be validated by excellence.

This poses an important question: if you are not “good” at something, should you still pursue it? Or does the lack of skill mean that your passion is misplaced, fearing wasting your time on a passion that might hurt you in the end?

This tension reveals a deeper truth about passion—its endurance is less about talent and more about. Consider a dancer who struggles with technical mastery but finds a deep emotional release in moving their body. This shows that the value lies in the act itself, in joy, struggle, and expression, rather than in mastery.

Passion is fluid. It does not wither in the face of failure but instead transforms into perseverance. Many of history’s most influential figures—scientists, artists, writers—began as novices, often criticized or overlooked.

Yet, their passion propelled them forward, not necessarily because they were good at what they did but because they found a deeper sense of purpose in the pursuit itself.

The question, then, is not whether we can be passionate without being good, but rather: can we reframe our understanding of passion to embrace imperfection and process over outcome?

Krisella is a Political Science at the University of St. La Salle. She is passionate about art, in all of its forms.