Woes among sugar leaders, SRA faces concerns on low mill gate price

The low mill gate price of sugar continues to spark concern among industry leaders and the Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA).

SRA Administrator Pablo Luis Azcona has issued a statement denying claims from some workers' groups that an oversupply of sugar is responsible for the drop in the mill gate price, which has plummeted to P2,600 per 50 kg bag.

"Sugar stock levels have remained stable in recent months. Claims from certain groups that there is an oversupply, which allegedly caused the drop in sugar prices, are laced with malice—unless their goal is to spread misinformation to deliberately drive prices down for reasons known only to them," Azcona said in a statement.

Azcona also addressed the presumption made by the Sugar Council and Nacusip, who suggested that the joint announcement by the SRA and the Department of Agriculture (DA)—stating that no sugar importation would occur until after the harvest season—was an effort to stabilize the declining mill gate prices.

He reiterated that both raw and refined sugar stocks are at proper levels, maintaining necessary buffer supplies.

"As of November 10, 2024, our sugar production is down by 61%, but we have planned accordingly with the appropriate buffer supply. Claims of oversupply are unfounded, as we are currently 35-37% below last year’s levels," Azcona said. "If the Sugar Council wants to be informed about industry policies, they should attend consultative meetings rather than spreading false claims."

Azcona also clarified that the SRA does not intervene in the marketing or pricing of sugar, a fact known to all stakeholders in the sugar industry.

Meanwhile, in a statement released on Tuesday, National Federation of Sugarcane Planters (NFSP) president Enrique D. Rojas criticized the SRA’s "no importation" declaration as misleading.

"The NFSP retracts its initial welcome of the SRA and DA's statement about halting sugar imports until the end of the harvest season. Like all sugarcane farmers, we were initially pleased that no additional imported sugar would enter the country, but we were unaware that the SRA had already allowed the importation of refined sugar," Rojas said.

He pointed out that the SRA did not fully disclose that it had already brought in 135,833 metric tons of imported refined sugar, with another 104,167 metric tons potentially arriving under Sugar Order No. 5 Series of 2023-2024, which authorized the importation of 240,000 metric tons of refined sugar.

"Excessive sugar importation, like what occurred during the 2023-2024 crop year, depresses domestic sugar prices. This over-importation has already driven down prices and continues to impact prices during the current crop year due to the large carryover stocks," Rojas added.

The SRA’s Sugar Supply and Demand Situation Report for the 2024-2025 crop year shows a beginning balance of 270,295 metric tons of raw sugar, with 230,287 metric tons of locally produced sugar and 77,692 metric tons of imported refined sugar. As of October 20, 2024, local mills produced 69,470 metric tons of raw sugar and 1,313.95 metric tons of refined sugar. The same report indicated that sugar withdrawals for raw sugar had dropped by 18.38%, while withdrawals for refined sugar had decreased by 20.18% compared to the same period last crop year.

Sugar prices have declined for three consecutive weeks. From P2,980.88 per bag on October 24, prices fell to P2,920 on October 30, then to P2,850 per bag on November 8, and P2,815.99 on November 15 at the Hawaiian sugar mill. This marks a total price drop of P164 per bag over the past three weeks at the Hawaiian sugar mill. The First Farmers mill reported a price drop of P173.98 per bag for the same period, from P2,981.92 on October 24 to P2,807.94 on November 15. Other mills, including Vicmico, Lopez, Sagay, Sonedco, La Carlota, and Biscom, reported price drops of P110 to P135 per bag.

"Despite the 'no importation' statement and lower sugar production compared to last year, sugar prices continue to decline because of the large carryover stocks from last crop year, exacerbated by the 240,000 metric tons of imports under Sugar Order No. 5," Rojas lamented.

"The NFSP fully supports the Sugar Council’s statement from November 18, urging the SRA to explain why sugar prices continue to fall despite its 'no importation' declaration. Sugar farmers deserve an explanation, and it is incumbent on the SRA, as the government authority on sugar, to provide it," Rojas stressed. (TDE)