Woman dies in road crash

An unidentified woman died after she was hit by a Toyota Fortuner vehicle along Alegria Subdivision, Barangay Rizal, Silay City on Friday morning, November 24.

Silay City Police Station records showed the victim was walking in the middle of the road at around 5:30 a.m. when she was hit by a vehicle driven by Lucel Mapa, 39, a resident of Barangay Taculing, Bacolod City.

The investigation conducted by Master Sergeant Jesser Mathew Demaisip showed that Mapa was travelling from Bacolod City toward Sagay City when she hit the victim.

Demaisip said the victim, who was hit at the back portion of her body, sustained serious injury. She was brought to the Teresita Jalandoni Provincial Hospital but, she did not survive.

He said Mapa was also arrested and detained at the station’s custodial facility, adding that they are still conducting further investigation to determine the identity of the victim.*